Trader Joe’s Recalls Hot Honey Mustard Dressing

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Hot Honey Mustard Dressing trader joes
Photo from Trader Joe\'s

Due to a labeling error, certain Hot Honey Mustard Dressing bottles sold at Trader Joe’s (SKU 80152) may contain undeclared allergens (peanut, sesame, soy, and wheat).

  • Affected Code: Use By 05/27/2025
  • Sold Only in: AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, and VA

If you have Hot Honey Mustard Dressing with a “Use By 05/27/2025” code purchased in the states listed above, please discard or return it to your neighborhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

