Trader Joe’s Recall: Potential Salmonella in Green Onions

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier that Green Onions (SKU 44168) with a pack-on date of September 25, 2024 sold in Trader Joe’s stores in the following states may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella: AL, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VT, VA, Washington DC, WI.

The recall was initiated following testing of a single product sample which indicated the presence of Salmonella. Trader Joe’s has received no reports of illness to date related to this product.

If you purchased Green Onions from Trader Joe’s stores in the states listed above, and with a “PACK DATE 09 25 24” code, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the products or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817. Or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email