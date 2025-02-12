Trader Joe’s, Costco Restrict Egg Sales Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

An egg shortage caused by the bird flu crisis is causing Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores to limit egg purchases. According to PBS, Trader Joe’s only allows one carton per customer per day at all its stores.

Other stores, like Costco, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Aldi, also have limits, though they vary. As of today, there are no reports that Kroger and Walmart have nationwide rules on egg purchases, but some locations are restricting large purchases. Costco limits customers to three packs, while Target warns of shortages but hasn’t set a limit.

Bird flu has led to millions of chickens being culled, causing egg prices to more than double.

In December, a dozen eggs cost an average of $4.15, and prices may rise another 20% this year. Restaurants like Waffle House are also affected. The chain has added a 50-cent charge per egg. Read more about that here .

