Tracy Lawerence Hosts Virtual Concert for Annual Mission Impossible Event

Tracy Lawrence’s annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert has become a mainstay of the holiday season. This year, the concert will be live-streamed, taking place today, November 24.

The Country music icon and philanthropist to-date has helped raise nearly $1 million dollars and prepared approximately 93,000 meals for families in need since the event’s inaugural kick-off in 2006.

Via Facebook, Lawrence shared, “So grateful to my buddies Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich Music, Mitchell Tenpenny & David Tolliver Music for joining our Mission: Possible Benefit Concert live stream on 11/24. The concert will be FREE here: https://bit.ly/TLMissionPossible2020 but you can purchase exclusive merchandise NOW to help us feed the hungry & homeless this holiday season.”

This year’s two-part event, taking place on November 24th, will start the day with the traditional turkey fry at Nashville Rescue Mission followed by an all-star virtual concert event. This year’s benefit concert will feature performances by Tracy and fellow powerhouse acts Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, John Rich, Mitchell Tenpenny, David Tolliver and more.

Tickets for the free livestream concert, including special event bundle packages, are on-sale now at https://talkshop.live/ streaming-content/3916 .

Proceeds from Mission:Possible Turkey F ry and Benefit Concert will go to Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their vital work within the homeless communities of Nashville, TN.