Tractor Trailer Crashes Brings I-65 South to a Halt

UPDATE: I65 South at mile marker 57 is now open.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. I65 Southbound at mile marker 57 is OPEN. I65 Northbound at Saturn Parkway is now CLOSED while another wrecked tractor trailer rig is being cleared from the highway. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qlvvJ2SBIZ
— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) February 18, 2021
On I-65 S, a jackknifed semi & extreme ice have forced a shutdown of the Interstate. All S/B traffic is being diverted onto I-840.
WILLIAMSON: Please avoid the area of I65 SB north of Thompsons Station Rd. Franklin PD is diverting traffic onto I840
Avoid travel or use extreme caution if that’s not possible. Keep updated with local traffic with our Google traffic map.
LIVE: CODE RED TRAFFIC 🚨 Two tractor trailers jackknifed on I-65SB near I-840 https://t.co/WjbmrZZuLJ https://t.co/3eQLH3esvI
— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 18, 2021
Current Situation: Some roads are in decent shape, many are not. Some are treacherous.
— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 18, 2021
Another picture of the jackknifed Amazon truck on I-65 SB just past the I-840 Exit in Williamson County. @ThisJustinTv on scene now. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/QVoCBh18lK
— Samantha Russell (@TrafficJamSam) February 18, 2021