Tractor Trailer Crashes Brings I-65 South to a Halt

UPDATE: I65 South at mile marker 57 is now open.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. I65 Southbound at mile marker 57 is OPEN. I65 Northbound at Saturn Parkway is now CLOSED while another wrecked tractor trailer rig is being cleared from the highway. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qlvvJ2SBIZ — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) February 18, 2021

On I-65 S, a jackknifed semi & extreme ice have forced a shutdown of the Interstate. All S/B traffic is being diverted onto I-840.

WILLIAMSON: Please avoid the area of I65 SB north of Thompsons Station Rd. Franklin PD is diverting traffic onto I840

Avoid travel or use extreme caution if that's not possible.

Current Situation: Some roads are in decent shape, many are not. Some are treacherous. On I-65 S, a jackknifed semi & extreme ice have forced a shutdown of the Interstate. All S/B traffic is being diverted onto I-840. Avoid travel or use extreme caution if that’s not possible. pic.twitter.com/ycvzgomudz — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 18, 2021