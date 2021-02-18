Tractor Trailer Crashes Brings I-65 South to a Halt

Photo by Fox News Nashville

UPDATE: I65 South at mile marker 57 is now open.

On I-65 S, a jackknifed semi & extreme ice have forced a shutdown of the Interstate. All S/B traffic is being diverted onto I-840.

WILLIAMSON: Please avoid the area of I65 SB north of Thompsons Station Rd. Franklin PD is diverting traffic onto I840

Avoid travel or use extreme caution if that’s not possible. Keep updated with local traffic with our Google traffic map.

