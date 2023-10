From Williamson County Emergency Management Agency:

A tractor trailer hauling cows caught fire on I-840 on Tuesday night.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash on the northbound on-ramp from I-840 to I-65.

No one was injured, but the driver did release the cows for their safety. That led to a roundup with public safety vehicles until Animal Control and some local ranchers brought in cattle fencing panels and helped load the cows onto another trailer.