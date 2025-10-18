Tractor Supply Teams Up with Cody Johnson for Emerging Artist Program

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it has partnered with CMA Award-winning country music artist Cody Johnson for the return of its Life Out Here Emerging Artist Program. Beginning today and extending through December 1, 2025, artists can enter to win an opportunity to travel to Nashville to perform before a private Cody Johnson concert, record a song at an iconic studio, meet with a music industry executive and more.

“I’m so proud to team up with Tractor Supply for their Emerging Artist Program, shining a spotlight on up-and-coming artists who have something real to share,” said Johnson. “My high school FFA teacher was the first person to encourage me to perform. I took the stage and that moment ended up changing the course of my life. He believed in me, and now it’s my turn to help give someone that same encouragement.”

Tractor Supply’s Emerging Artist Program celebrates rising country stars who live and love “Life Out Here.” First launched in 2023 with country music powerhouse Lainey Wilson, the program supports the journey from the backroads to the big stage — offering mentorship and performance opportunities while connecting Tractor Supply with audiences who share a passion for country music and the lifestyle it inspires.

“The tradition of lifting up our neighbors is one of the foundations of Life Out Here. It’s in that same tradition that we’re joining forces with Cody to open doors for other aspiring artists,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “Our communities are home to amazing musicians whose songs reflect the lifestyle we all love. We’re here to give them a platform to share their music — and help bring their talents to a bigger stage.”

Earlier this month, Tractor Supply was the presenting sponsor for Johnson’s COJO Championship team roping event which benefits the Texas FFA. Tractor Supply maintains a deep-rooted commitment to supporting country music, the rural lifestyle, the communities it serves and is one of the largest funders of FFA.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest Submission Period begins 10/15/25 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 12/1/25 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Open only to eligible legal residents of the contiguous 48 US/DC/HI who are at least 21 years old. For Official Rules and complete details, including entry instructions, prizes, odds of winning, restrictions, etc., visit tractorsupply.com/emergingartists or TSCLifeOutHereMusic.com . Void in AK, PR and where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: Tractor Supply Company, 5401 Virginia Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

