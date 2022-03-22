Tractor Supply Co. Renews Support for Equestrian Facility at Harlinsdale Farm

Six years ago, Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States, put its horsepower behind a high-profile project in the Company’s own backyard: a new multi-purpose equestrian facility at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The facility, which was branded as “Tractor Supply Co. Arena,” was built by the non-profit Friends of Franklin Parks and opened in late September of 2015. Since then, the Arena has hosted thousands for equestrian and community events.

Now the Tractor Supply Company Foundation has renewed its five-year sponsorship commitment to the non-profit organization Friends of Franklin Parks, which operates the Arena. Friends of Franklin Parks plans to continue using the Tractor Supply Co. Arena not only for horse shows, polo matches, and other community-wide events but also to advance educational partnerships with community youth. There has also been an arena refresh-The Tractor Supply Co. Arena has been repainted, has added the new Tractor Supply Co. Foundation logos and an upgraded sound system has been added for the upcoming season.

“We’re honored to extend our partnership with Friends of Franklin Parks and their work at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations and President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, “Everything we do through the Tractor Supply Company Foundation is meant to support our passion for Life Out Here. It is so exciting to support to the great quality of life and benefits that the Park at Harlinsdale Farm offers our local community.”

Founded in 1937, the 200-acre Harlinsdale Farm was a nationally recognized breeding operation for more than 75 years before it was acquired by the City of Franklin, placed under a permanent conservation easement, and opened as a passive park. A long-range plan to bring horses back to the historic farm was advanced with the establishment of Friends of Franklin Parks in 2011, a public-private partnership designed to leverage corporate and individual support to enhance public opportunities across the 18-park system.

Working with the City of Franklin’s Parks department, Friends of Franklin Parks broke ground in February 2015 on the arena project, raising the funds necessary to cover the cost of the eight-acre facility that also includes, a concession stand, public restrooms, and a 24-stall barn adjacent to the arena site.

Earlier this year, Friends of Franklin Parks entered into a 25-year lease to both operate the arena and restore another site in the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Friends will restore the historic Hayes House and barn in 2022 that will serve the community as an educational site to teach about the history of the farm and horses, show art, and host events.

“Our community has been enhanced by this public-private partnership, and the Tractor Supply Co. Foundation made it possible,” said Friends of Franklin Parks Executive Director Torrey Barnhill. “We are very proud of the role our organization has played in making Harlinsdale, a park where everyone can learn, play, ride and enjoy being outdoors. Friends like Tractor Supply are integral to our mission to preserve, enhance and connect Franklin’s incredible open spaces.”

About Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc

Founded in 2011, Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc. exists to cultivate stewardship within our community to preserve our cultural and natural resources, enhance the park and trails system and expand its legacy for future generations. For more information, visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation was established in 2020 and is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth, helping close the rural digital divide, and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. The Foundation’s priority areas include agriculture education initiatives, broadband connectivity for rural America, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2021, the Company donated over $14 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers, and more.

To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.