Tractor Supply Announces Emerging Artists Program

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced the launch of the company’s inaugural “Emerging Artists Program” in partnership with country music artists Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch and Kat & Alex, along with Opry Entertainment Group. The program will discover and support emerging country artists who live and love what Tractor Supply calls “Life Out Here.”

Now through March 15, emerging artists can submit an original song inspired by the Out Here lifestyle to tractorsupply.com/emergingartists. Tractor Supply will name the final five emerging artists in May and pair each one with an established mentor. Two-time CMA Awards winner and Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador Lainey Wilson will curate the program, and will be joined by Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and Kat & Alex.

The five selected emerging artists will travel to Nashville, Tennessee to collaborate with their mentors, record their songs at a premier studio, meet with industry executives and open for Wilson at an exclusive event during country music’s biggest week in Nashville in June. The selected artists will also earn a spot on “Ole Red on the Rise Presented by Tractor Supply,” an Opry Entertainment Group series kicking off June 7 at Ole Red on Broadway. Finally, each artist will have the opportunity to perform alongside Wilson on the Grand Ole Opry stage and appear in an upcoming Circle Network 30-minute special set to premiere this fall.

“It really hits home that I get to help an aspiring artist through this program,” said Wilson. “I’m so excited to guide my mentee through this complex music industry as best I can, and I hope we get to build a relationship that lasts a long time. I always say I only take advice from people around me who are where I want to be, so I’m hopeful I can be that person for somebody else through Tractor Supply’s program.”

For 85 years, Tractor Supply has been an essential part of rural America, communities that have produced some of the most successful names in country music and have inspired many of their greatest hits.

“Our Emerging Artists Program will offer emerging artists unparalleled access to Lainey and these other chart-topping artists, while opening the door for them to share their music with the world,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “This program is a wonderful way for us to engage with people across the country – many of them our customers – and support the communities we serve through music. We are excited to see how these up-and-coming artists will translate the spirit of the Out Here lifestyle into song.”

“Knowing that Lainey personally wanted our Opry family to be involved in this program is such an honor. Since making her Opry debut in 2020, Lainey was part of our Opry NextStage class in 2021 while on her way to becoming one of the most electrifying superstars in country music! We are thrilled to continue to support her, our participating Opry members and other emerging artists through this exciting new partnership,” said Jordan Pettit, Director of Artist Relations at Opry Entertainment Group.

“Songwriting is what country music is all about. It’s amazing to see Tractor Supply shine a light on songs inspired by a lifestyle that we can all relate to no matter where we live,” said McBryde. “Growing up in Arkansas and writing my first song at 12 years old, Life Out Here has its own meaning and ties to my story as an artist. I’m excited to be a part of this program and hear these songs inspired by Life Out Here.”

“Lainey is a good friend, and I’m excited to work with Tractor Supply and these incredible artists to help launch the careers of new country music talent,” said Allen. “I truly believe in the impact this genre has on people’s lives. I know how being given a shot can change your life, and I hope we can do that for these new artists.”

“It takes true passion to want to make a career out of playing music and I can’t wait to hear these new songs and help play a role in launching these emerging artists’ careers with Tractor Supply,” said Lynch. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to mentor a rising artist and use the knowledge I’ve gained over the years to help them chase their dreams.”

“We’re honored to be a part of this program and work alongside some of the most talented artists in this business,” said Kat & Alex. “Tractor Supply has been a consistent destination for us in our personal lives as we’ve celebrated numerous milestones as a couple. From bringing home our new puppy to buying our first home in Nashville, Tractor Supply has met all our needs and we can’t wait to bring country music into the mix.”

Visit tractorsupply.com/emergingartists to enter through March 15.