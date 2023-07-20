Track Build Has Begun for Music City Grand Prix

The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, set for August 4 – 6, is just over two weeks away from the marquee NTT INDYCAR SERIES race day as the race circuit begins taking shape in downtown Nashville. The build of the 2.17 mile, 11-turn course, temporary street circuit, which includes the Nissan Stadium campus and Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge as focal points, will be part of the various activities going on in preparation for the green flag Sunday, August 6, 2023, for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race that begins at 11:30am CST.

The track build is currently underway on Korean War Veterans Memorial Boulevard and bridge that will be closed from 8:00pm – 5:00am on July 24, 26 and 27.

The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Just a few weeks away from the race, fans are encouraged to plan in advance and get their tickets while they last. All single day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day.

Find road closures below.

Three-day tickets and premium packages remain on sale and provide the greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night.

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.

Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.