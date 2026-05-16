TPAC’s New Discovery Series Lets You Build Your Own Season of World-Class Performances

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) invites audiences to create their own season and discover what moves them with the launch of its inaugural Discovery Series, a flexible season package designed to put choice at the center of the experience.

On sale now, the Discovery Series is an eight-show season featuring two concerts from three-time Grammy Award winner CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT and Tony Award nominee and Broadway star JEREMY JORDAN; three theatre productions offering bold perspectives and intimate storytelling, including CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT, AQUILA THEATRE’S DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE and fan-favorite RENT IN CONCERT; and three dance productions, including URBAN BUSH WOMEN, celebrating 40 years, internationally renowned PARSONS DANCE, and gravity-defying feats from PILOBOLUS.

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The Discovery Series allows patrons to build a season that reflects their interests and discover something new. With customizable packages, exclusive savings and priority access to seating, the Discovery Series offers a new way to engage with world-class artists and bold storytelling across disciplines.

“The Discovery Series reflects the way audiences engage with the arts today,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “People are looking for experiences that inspire them and introduce them to something new. This series creates space for that exploration across dance, theatre, and music, while giving patrons the flexibility to build a season that feels personal to them.”

Flexible Discovery Series packages start at $125 for four shows. Packages and full details are available at TPAC.ORG/DiscoverySeries or by calling TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.

The Discovery Series showcases nationally and internationally recognized artists across dance, theatre, and music. These performances celebrate artistry that moves the body, challenges the mind, and sparks connection.

INTRODUCING DISCOVERY SERIES at TPAC

CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT – Sept. 19, 2026

URBAN BUSH WOMEN – Oct. 17, 2026

CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT – Nov. 12-15, 2026

AQUILA THEATRE’S DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE – Jan. 30, 2027

PARSONS DANCE – Feb. 6, 2027

JEREMY JORDAN – Feb. 27, 2027

PILOBOLUS – Mar. 20, 2027

RENT IN CONCERT – Mar. 26, 2027

TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.