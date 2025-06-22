TPAC Unveils 2025–26 Dance Series

Tennessee Performing Arts Center® invites audiences to feel every beat and move with the moment as it announces its 2025–26 Dance Series, showcasing three renowned companies that continue to shape the future of contemporary dance: HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO, ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER, and COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET.

Step into a world where movement speaks louder than words as this series invites you to experience the universal language of dance where emotion, energy, and artistry come alive on stage. From the bold fusion of ballet and modern movement to soul-stirring explorations of identity, rhythm, and resilience, each performance offers a powerful translation of feeling into motion, deeply human, endlessly expressive, and unforgettable.

Tickets for each performance are on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

“This series brings some of the most expressive and innovative dance to our stage,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “We believe dance has the power to connect people in a profound way, and this season reflects our commitment to making world-class dance more accessible to our community. Whether you’re a seasoned dance enthusiast or curious for the first time, there’s something here that will speak to everyone.”

HUBBARD STREET DANCE CHICAGO

Sept. 27, 2025

One of the most original forces in contemporary dance for nearly five decades, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago continues to impress with its dynamic repertory and unwavering artistic vision. Their Nashville program features bold, fresh works from some of today’s most influential choreographers.

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER

Feb. 21–22, 2026

Hailed by The Huffington Post as “the most exciting dance company in the world,” Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to TPAC as it embarks on its next era under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, guided as ever by Alvin Ailey’s pioneering legacy. This beloved ensemble of extraordinary dancers will once again uplift audiences with a blend of new works that continue to break ground and timeless classics—including the touchstone of inspiration Revelations, the ultimate anthem to resilience and joy.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

March 14, 2026

Founded by the visionary duo Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 30th anniversary season with a dazzling performance that highlights its signature fusion of styles. The evening concludes with STAR DUST, a high-octane tribute to the music of David Bowie — a celebration of individuality, freedom, and fearless creativity.

TWO GREAT WAYS TO SAVE

Buy More and Save More: Save 10% when you purchase tickets to two shows or 20% when you buy all three. Choose your favorites or see them all — the more you see, the more you save.

Kids Go Free to Opening Shows: Make it a family night courtesy of Wellpoint! Receive one free child’s ticket (ages 6–17) with the purchase of an adult ticket to any opening performance. *

*This offer is sponsored by Wellpoint. Offers valid for a limited time and cannot be combined. Complimentary tickets are subject to availability. Limit of four (4) complimentary tickets per household.

To purchase tickets and explore the series, visit TPAC.ORG/Dance, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.

