TPAC to Offer Summer Musical Theatre Camp

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® announces summer camps aimed at fostering not only creativity, but building confidence and character through innovative instruction for Tennessee youth. CAMP TPAC is a transformative experience designed to empower children with skills beyond the stage, such as practicing empathy and teamwork and learning to support others while also allowing themselves to shine. Through a carefully curated blend of performing arts activities, interactive workshops and team-building exercises, camp goers experience exciting classes which are themed differently each week and dive into a variety of techniques.

Led by experienced and passionate teaching artists, participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in various performing arts disciplines including singing, dancing, acting and more as they discover the creative process and working with a team.

“At TPAC, we believe the arts have the power to inspire and excite young minds. Our summer camp is a dynamic educational offering where children can explore their creativity, make friends, and learn important life skills in a supportive and fun atmosphere,” said Kristin Dare-Horsley, Senior Director of Education and Community Engagement.

TPAC’s commitment to inspiring the next generation reflects its nonprofit mission and the purpose of CAMP TPAC: to educate, inspire, and enrich the local community through the transformative power of the arts. By providing an environment where children can thrive creatively and socially, TPAC contributes to the overall development of the leaders of tomorrow.

CAMP TPAC offers weekday camps for ages 8-16 and is open to children of all skill levels. This year’s themes and dates include:

Celebrate Broadway: Songs of Hope

June 9-13

Age Groups: 8-11 yrs & 12-15 yrs

$450

Discover the joy and power of music in this uplifting Broadway camp! The theme of this session is all about embracing hope, spreading happiness, and celebrating the light within us all. With songs that inspire optimism and resilience, you’ll sing iconic Broadway anthems that remind us that anything is possible when we stay hopeful. From the vibrant energy of High School Musical to the triumphant spirit of Hamilton, this camp is filled with joy and positivity. Performers will learn to express the happiness and hope that come from music, culminating in a final showcase of powerful songs that lift the spirit!

Dance and Vocal Intensive: Expand Your Style

June 16-18

Age Group: 11-16 yrs

$300

Take your skills to the next level in this dynamic three-day intensive! Hone in either your dance or vocal training to help you explore new styles and techniques. Whether you’re looking to refine your vocal skills or learn fresh choreography and dance technique, our expert instructors will guide you through high-energy exercises and rehearsals. It’s a perfect opportunity to build versatility as a performer and develop your unique stage presence that you’ll get to showcase on the last day. Join us for a transformative experience that will leave you inspired and ready to shine!

From Page to Stage

June 23–27

Age Groups: 8-11 yrs & 12-15 yrs

$450

Bring stories to life in this creative camp designed for young actors and storytellers! Participants will dive into acting, singing, dancing, as well as script analysis as they work to adapt scenes from a script into a live performance on the Polk stage. This camp emphasizes teamwork, creativity, and performance skills, as students collaborate on scenes, blocking, and character development. It’s a wonderful way to explore the journey from page to stage, culminating in a final performance that showcases the magic of live theater!

Shrek Jr.

July 7-11 & 14-18

Age Group: 11-16 yrs

$900

Join us for the ultimate adventure in Shrek Jr.! This two-week musical theater camp will have you laughing, singing, and dancing all the way through Shrek’s fairytale world. Based on the beloved animated film, Shrek Jr. follows the lovable ogre and his quirky companions as they embark on an epic quest. With challenging roles, exciting choreography, fun group activities, and lessons in tech for those who love all things behind the scenes, this camp is perfect for teens looking to take their show skills to new heights. The camp culminates in a full production of Shrek Jr., so get ready to step into the swamp and perform with pride!

Each camp culminates in a performance when camp goers will shine on the TPAC stage as they work together to put on a performance, showcasing what they’ve learned that week. Friends and family are invited to enjoy a performance at the conclusion of the camp week.

“By providing a platform for self-discovery and expression, TPAC aims to instill a sense of confidence that will benefit participants long after the camp concludes,” said Horsley.

Enrollment for camp sessions starts on Monday, Dec. 16. Early bird registration receives $25 off if completed before Jan. 10. For participants registering for more than one week of camp, a discount of $25 for each camp will be applied. For additional information or to register for CAMP TPAC please visit TPAC.ORG.

