TPAC to Host Marigold Family Festival Celebrating Dia De Muertos

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center® is proud to announce the MARIGOLD FAMILY FESTIVAL, a lively colorful celebration in honor of Día De Muertos. The free festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Deaderick St. outside of TPAC, offering a perfect afternoon for families to gather and celebrate this cherished cultural tradition.

The MARIGOLD FAMILY FESTIVAL will feature a vibrant array of activities, including folkloric dancers, music, candy stations, food vendors and engaging crafts and activations where children and families can immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Día De Muertos. A highlight of the event will be TPAC’s community ofrenda, where attendees are encouraged to bring photos, offerings and tributes to honor their loved ones.

Immediately following the festival, those attending are invited to experience SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE, a bilingual musical performance that brings the spirit and meaning of the holiday to life. The heartwarming story follows 12-year-old Vita Flores as she embarks on a magical journey filled with traditional Mexican music and dance, learning the true significance of Día De Muertos through her interactions with the charming Sugar Skull and other mystical characters. The show promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its lively music, colorful storytelling and deep cultural significance.

SUGAR SKULL! begins at 5:30 p.m. in TPAC’s Polk Theater. Tickets to this performance are available for purchase at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App. Tickets start at $25 with promo code “MARIGOLD.”

“The Marigold Family Festival, along with our performance of ‘Sugar Skull!,’ allows our community to experience the beauty and meaning of this important cultural tradition while enjoying music, dance and storytelling,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “It’s a perfect way to bring people together and create lasting memories.”

