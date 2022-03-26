TPAC to Host Inaugural Family Day Fundraiser on April 30 Benefiting its Arts Education Programs

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will host its inaugural Family Day fundraiser on Saturday, April 30, at the historic War Memorial Auditorium from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A family benefit to raise money to support TPAC’s nonprofit mission, Family Day will feature interactive live performances, games, sensory-friendly crafts, movement activities, sweet treats, photo opportunities, and more. Fun for all ages, Family Day celebrates the connection, camaraderie, expression, and creativity gained from engaging with the arts.

Tickets for Family Day are available now at TPAC.ORG/FamilyDay. A Family Day 6-Pack for 2 adults and 4 children is $175. Additional tickets for adults and children are available for purchase at $50 and $25 dollars, respectively. A portion of each Family Day package is tax-deductible.

TPAC Board Member Alexia Poe and Lauren Poole, Founder and Dentist at Sweet Tooth Dental will co-chair the inaugural event. Amazon will serve as Presenting Sponsor.

“TPAC Family Day is about bringing the arts to more families and children throughout Nashville and the entire region,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Sr. Manager of Community Engagement in Nashville. “We feel fortunate to be part of this partnership and look forward to a spectacular, enriching event.”

Supporting the event is Ajax Turner, Barbara and Butch Eads, and TPAC Board Member Martha R. Ingram as Family Day Impact Partners, Chick-Fil-A as a Supporting Partner, and Christie Cookie and Tailgate Brewing Company as In-Kind Partners. Nashville Parent Magazine is the official Media Partner for Family Day.

Proceeds from Family Day will fund TPAC’s nationally recognized and award-winning arts education programs that have served more than 2 million students, teachers, and adults in Tennessee.

A center of learning in Tennessee for more than 40 years, TPAC serves tens of thousands of teachers and students from Pre-K through 12th Grade each year with access to live and virtual performances from local, national, and international artists and arts companies as well as arts integrated professional development, after-school theatre programs, and more.

“It is an honor to serve as co-chair of TPAC’s inaugural Family Day event,” says Poe. “The arts are magical and transformative, and the goal of Family Day is to provide cultural experiences for more children in Middle Tennessee and across the state who may not otherwise have access. I am excited for families to join us for this fun afternoon of events and activities.”

For more information about Family Day, visit TPAC.ORG/FamilyDay or email [email protected]. Inquiries regarding Corporate Partnership opportunities can be directed to [email protected].

If You Go: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., War Memorial Auditorium

Tickets: TPAC.ORG/FamilyDay

Institutional sponsors for TPAC include official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon, and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.