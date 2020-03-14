In response to rising concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will close Andrew Jackson Hall, James K. Polk Theater, Andrew Johnson Theater, and the historic War Memorial Auditorium from March 14 through April 12.

TPAC released the following statement:

Our top priority is ensuring our audiences enjoy meaningful and safe experiences with the arts and protecting the health and well-being of our touring artists, volunteers, and employees.

We have determined that presenting these events may be dangerous to public health and safety. Closing our venues is the right action to prevent exposing our employees and the people we serve to health risks and to reduce the strain on our healthcare providers.

Patrons holding tickets for performances affected by this closure will be contacted by the TPAC Box Office on the status of that performance and their options. TPAC is working to reschedule as many of the affected performances and events as possible and asks for patrons’ patience as this process may take some time.

As a nonprofit dedicated to the support and presentation of high-quality arts experiences for all ages, TPAC is built on the unique power of the arts to bring people together. We look forward to welcoming you back to our venues when we can safely proceed with regular operations.

For additional updates, follow TPAC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit TPAC.ORG/PatronHealth for more information.