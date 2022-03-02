TPAC Announces $25 Digital Lottery for Every Performance of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

About Dear Evan Hansen

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman”), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (“Rent,” “Next to Normal”).

In addition to winning six 2017 Tony awards and a 2018 Grammy Award, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. Dear Evan Hansen is also the winner of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards three-years running and was proclaimed the Best Long-Running Show and the Best Touring Production in the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Declared “One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016. There, it has broken all box office records and struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, including New York Times critic Jesse Green, who, in his May 2019 re-review of the show, declared it “more and more ingenious with each viewing. It is more hopeful than ever.”

If You Go:

Dear Evan Hansen

March 2-6, 2022

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. The Broadway season is supported by TPAC’s official health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and NewsChannel 5 is the media sponsor for the season. The institutional sponsor for TPAC is Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

TPAC is an accessible facility that provides a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking, and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series and Broadway special engagement. For more information about accessible services, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.