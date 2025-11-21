TPAC Announces 2025 Summer Camp Options

The nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center ® announces its 2025 summer camps, designed to foster creativity, while building confidence and character in Tennessee youth. CAMP TPAC is a transformative experience that empowers children with skills beyond the stage, from empathy and teamwork to self-expression and leadership, while also allowing themselves to shine. Through a blend of performing arts activities, interactive workshops, and team-building exercises, campers explore new techniques and dive into a different theme each week.

Led by experienced and passionate teaching artists, participants immerse themselves in singing, dancing, acting, and more as they discover the creative process and learn to collaborate as a team.

“At TPAC, we believe the arts have the power to inspire and excite young minds,” said Kristin Dare-Horsley, Senior Director of Education and Community Engagement. “Our summer camp is a dynamic educational offering where children can explore their creativity, make friends, and learn important life skills in a supportive and fun atmosphere.”

TPAC’s commitment to inspiring the next generation reflects its nonprofit mission: to educate, inspire, and enrich the community through the transformative power of the arts. CAMP TPAC provides an environment where children thrive creatively and socially, developing skills that help shape the leaders of tomorrow.

CAMP TPAC offers weekday camps for ages 8-15 and is open to children of all skill levels. This year’s themes and dates include:

Wonderful World of Oz: We’re Not in Nashville Anymore, Toto!

June 8-12

Ages: 8-11 & 12-15

$450

Click your heels and step into a week of pure imagination! In The Wonderful World of Oz, campers will journey down the Yellow Brick Road through song, dance, and storytelling inspired by The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, Wicked, and even a dash of Elton John’s legendary flair. From Munchkinland to the Emerald City, students will explore courage, friendship, and self-discovery- the real magic that’s always been inside them. Between rehearsals, they’ll work on theatre crafts, discovering how costume and prop design make characters come alive. By Friday’s showcase, audiences will be transported through time, style, and song- from classic film nostalgia to Broadway spectacle.

Young, Scrappy, and Hungry: American History in the Spotlight

June 22-26

Ages: 8-11 & 12-15

$450

Step into history the Broadway way! This summer, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through America’s story with show-stopping numbers inspired by Hamilton, 1776, Suffs, Newsies, and Ragtime. Students will bring the past to life while building teamwork, confidence, and stage skills. Along the way, they’ll learn how costumes, props, and choreography tell powerful stories, and discover Tennessee’s own role in shaping our democracy. The week culminates in a spirited showcase where our young performers remind us that history isn’t finished yet- it’s waiting for their voices to be heard.

Magical Moments: Broadway Magic Makers

July 6-10

Ages: 8-11

$450

Get ready to make some theatre magic! In Magical Moments, campers will sing, dance, and act their way through the most enchanting numbers inspired by Aladdin, Encanto, and Frozen- stories where music, heart, and imagination create pure wonder on stage. From genies and family secrets to icy castles and glittering magic, this camp brings the impossible to life through Broadway-style fun.

Throughout the week, campers will learn how stage magic is made- not by spells, but by teamwork, lighting, sound, and creativity! Between rehearsals, they’ll craft mystical props- learning how colors, textures, and light can transform a story. The week culminates in a heartwarming performance where every camper shines like a star, proving that real magic doesn’t come from wands or wishes, it comes from the stage itself.

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

July 6-17

Ages: 9-15

$900 (payment plans available)

Dive into the ultimate undersea adventure with The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition. This two-week musical theatre camp will have you singing, dancing, and bubbling with laughter under the sea! Based on Nickelodeon’s hit animated series, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition follows our optimistic sponge and his Bikini Bottom buddies as they face a tidal wave of challenges and discover the power of friendship, courage, and a positive attitude (and maybe a jellyfish or two along the way. The camp concludes with a full production of The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, so grab your spatula and get ready to perform with pride in Bikini Bottom!

Each camp culminates in a showcase where participants shine on the TPAC stage, performing what they’ve learned throughout the week for friends and family.

“By providing a platform for self-discovery and expression, TPAC aims to instill a sense of confidence that will benefit participants long after the camp concludes,” said Horsley.

Enrollment opens Wednesday, Dec. 10. Discounted early-bird registration is available through Jan. 25. Participants enrolling in multiple camps receive $25 off each additional week. Multi-camp discounts cannot be combined with early-bird discount. For additional information or to register for CAMP TPAC please visit TPAC.ORG.

MORE KIDS & FAMILY NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email