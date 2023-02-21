TPAC Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Season with Frozen, Tina Turner Musicial, and More

Enchantment abounds in a magical 2023-24 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season, Presented in Partnership with Nissan and filled with the hottest titles direct from New York and on tour. Featuring six Nashville premieres, including a two-week engagement of the Tony®-nominated Best Musical Disney’s FROZEN; MRS. DOUBTFIRE, based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks; FUNNY GIRL, featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time; the Tony Award®-winning reimagination of Bob Dylan’s legendary songs in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY; the inspiring story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL; and BEETLEJUICE, the Broadway smash hit based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film.

The 2023-24 Broadway at TPAC lineup also includes the highly-anticipated return of WICKED, the sensational untold true story of the Witches of Oz, and the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy HAIRSPRAY.

In addition, TPAC will have two limited engagement presentations, including THE CHER SHOW, the Tony Award®-winning musical featuring 35 of her hit songs, and ANNIE, the timeless classic that has reminded theatergoers for decades that sunshine is always right around the corner.

“Over the past 42 years, TPAC has presented a variety of compelling, inspiring and entertaining performances, and we are proud to offer this uplifting Broadway lineup of powerful stories of hope, self-discovery, and the importance of family and friends,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO.

“We’re so grateful to our growing Broadway community and the record-breaking turnout for our 2022-23 season in which we sold out of season ticket packages for the first time,” added Turner. “Their love for Broadway has captured the attention of the touring industry and put TPAC on the map as an essential hub for touring Broadway.”

After current season ticket holders renew, season tickets will be available to the public starting March 13. Purchasing season tickets allows theater lovers to lock in the best seats at the best price compared to purchasing shows individually. They also enjoy other exclusive benefits such as easy exchange privileges, savings on additional single tickets and flexible payment plans that allow them to spread the cost of a season package over up to eight months.

To purchase season tickets and review the full benefits, pricing, and seat map, visit TPAC.ORG/Broadway, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.

2023-24 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season,

Presented in Partnership with Nissan.

WICKED Oct. 11-29, 2023

MRS. DOUBTFIRE – Nov. 7-12, 2023

FUNNY GIRL – Jan. 2-7, 2024

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2024

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL – Feb. 13-18, 2024

BEETLEJUICE – March 12-17, 2024

Disney’s FROZEN – May 7-18, 2024

HAIRSPRAY – June 11-16, 2024

2023-24 Special Add-On Presentations

THE CHER SHOW – Jan. 19-20, 2024

ANNIE – March 27-30, 2024