TPAC Adds Two Cultural Experiences to Season

Tennesseans won’t have to travel far for vibrant cultural experiences this upcoming season with performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center® by TAIKOPROJECT and STEP AFRIKA! that showcase artists from around the world. From rhythmic African step dance to the thunderous beats of Japanese taiko drums, these experiences promise to captivate audiences with its diverse entertainment and artistic excellence.

Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

“We are so excited for Nashville audiences to experience these exceptional performances which celebrate cultures from around the world,” said Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “Both shows not only entertain, but also educate and inspire through their unique art forms. These performances exemplify TPAC’s commitment to showcasing diverse voices and cultures on our stages.”

TAIKOPROJECT is inspired by the Japanese goddess of wisdom, beauty and dance. This powerful performance blends traditional taiko drumming with innovative and contemporary influences to create a truly mesmerizing experience. This show is a unique mix of music, theatre and precision. The group received international acclaim when it became the first American ensemble to win the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest. Since then, it has performed and recorded with Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and wowed audiences at the Academy Awards, the Grammys and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

STEP AFRIKA! will bring an electrifying blend of percussive rhythms, lively stepping and storytelling to the TPAC stage. As the first professional company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping, STEP AFRIKA! has earned international acclaim for their high-energy performances that celebrate the rich heritage of African American culture.

