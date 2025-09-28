Toys R Us Opens at Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Nashville welcomes the world’s leading toy retailer Toys“R”Us®. Now open near Ralph Lauren, the store arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season. The opening builds on the center’s recent additions of HEYDUDE, Johnston & Murphy and the soon-to-open Buckle, and marks the first toy and game retailer at Tanger Nashville – reinforcing the destination’s commitment to being a one-stop shopping hub for the community.

“The arrival of Toys“R”Us at Tanger Nashville is about creating new memories for today’s families while building on the brand’s incredible legacy,” said Kathy Devine, Marketing Director at Tanger Nashville. “With its wide variety of toys and games, the store will spark imagination and play for the next generation of kids and their parents.”

For more than 70 years, Toys“R”Us has been synonymous with the magic of childhood, inspiring generations through the joy of play. That legacy continues this holiday season with the opening of a new 4,000-square-foot Toys“R”Us store at Tanger Nashville, operated by Go! Retail Group. The seasonal holiday shop will showcase a curated selection of family favorites—from arts & crafts, action figures, and puzzles to electronics, books, and games—designed to spark fun for kids of all ages. Shoppers can also expect the hottest toys of the season, including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, and Paw Patrol, making the store a one-stop destination for every holiday wish list.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email