Town of Nolensville Welcomes Lance Sutton as New Fire Marshal

The Town of Nolensville is pleased to welcome Lance Sutton as its new Fire Marshal. With more than 24 years of distinguished service in emergency operations, fire investigation, and life safety management, Sutton brings a wealth of experience essential for supporting a rapidly growing community. His extensive work across municipal, commercial, and industrial environments positions him to elevate Nolensville’s fire prevention and community risk-reduction efforts through proactive strategies and comprehensive public education.

Prior to joining the Town of Nolensville, Sutton served in multiple capacities with Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue, including Fire Captain, Fire Inspector, Engineer, and Firefighter. During his tenure, he led emergency response operations, coordinated community safety initiatives, and oversaw complex fire investigations. Most recently, he applied his skills as a Fire & Life Safety Specialist with Bureau Veritas Group N.A. and as a Contract Fire Investigator with Keystone Experts and Engineers, focusing on fire scene analysis, supporting code compliance, and providing risk assessments for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Fire Marshal for the Town of Nolensville,” Sutton said. “This town is growing rapidly, and I’m excited to help ensure its safety through proactive fire prevention, community education, and strong partnerships. It’s a privilege to serve and protect a community that values both tradition and progress.”

Sutton holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from Volunteer State Community College. His certifications include Fire Officer IV, Incident Safety Officer, NAFI- Fire & Explosives Investigator, Fire Inspector/Plans Examiner, Technical Rescue Operations, and several other specialized areas of fire safety and emergency response.

Nolensville Fire & Rescue Fire Chief, Matthew Lupo stated, “With Lance joining our team, Nolensville gains a strategic leader who understands the complexities of modern fire and life safety operations.” Lupo continued, “His commitment to proactive prevention and community engagement perfectly aligns with Nolensville Fire & Rescue’s mission to provide the highest level of safety and service to the residents of Nolensville.”

Originally from Georgia, Sutton moved to Tennessee in 2000. He currently resides on a family farm with his wife and 16-year-old daughter, where they help raise sheep, goats, and cattle alongside his in-laws. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling, staying active in his church, and has recently developed a love for pickleball.

