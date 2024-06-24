Town of Nolensville to Host 18th Annual Star-Spangled Celebration

The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration this weekend. The Nolensville Town Event Advisory Committee has been planning this event for months, ensuring that there is something for everyone! The celebration will incorporate over 30 food vendors, 20 business booths, live entertainment from the band Universal Crush, family activities, and a spectacular firework show.

Live entertainment will begin at 7:00 p.m. from the band, Universal Crush. Community members can expect a high-energy show, featuring nothing but the best music! The band will conclude just before 9:00 p.m. and will be followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The event finale will be an incredible firework show filled with American inspired music!

Who: Town of Nolensville, Nolensville Fire, Nolensville Police

What: 18th Annual Star-Spangled Celebration

When: Saturday June 29, 2024, from 6:00pm-9:00pm

Where: Nolensville High School: 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville TN 37135

