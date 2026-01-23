Town of Nolensville Prepares Roads for Winter Weather

The Town of Nolensville’s Public Works Department is preparing for winter weather. The town’s shared crews have begun equipping their fleet with plows and salt, with more than 100 tons on hand to support this weekend’s operations and the winter season ahead.

Road pretreatment is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 23, and crews will actively plow throughout the weekend as conditions require. Residents are encouraged to follow the Town of Nolensville’s official social media channels for updates on plowed streets, potential road closures, and other weather-related impacts.

Below is the Snow Removal Route List planned for this weekend, covering approximately 19.7 miles of roadway.

East Side of Town

Nolensville Park Road

Stonebrook Route: Stonebrook Blvd., Creekside Dr., Countryside Dr., Newsom Ln., Ballenger Dr., Meadowcreek Ln., Dortch Ln., Rolling Hills Dr., Stonecastle Pl., Cloverwood Ct., Cromwell Ct., Norfolk Ln., Baronswood Dr., Oldham Dr. Nolen Park Route: Nolen Park Cir.

Burkitt Place Route: Burkitt Place Dr., Middlewick Ln. (inside Town limits only), Parkfield Dr., Kirkwall Dr.

Summerlyn Route: Summerlyn Dr., Bradfield Dr. (Summerlyn Dr. to York Rd.)

Nolensville Town Hall

Burberry Glen Route: Burberry Glen Blvd.

Sherwood Green Route: Sugar Mill Dr., Burris Dr., Petral Dr.

West Side of Town and Bridges

Fire Department and Haley Industrial Route: Haley Industrial Blvd.

Scales Farmstead Route: Vickery Park Dr.

Old Clovercroft Route: Old Clovercroft Rd.

Bent Creek Route: Dante Ranch Ln., Falling Water Rd., Bent Creek Trace, Fishing Creek Rd., Sawmill Pl., Jobe Trl., Aunt Nannies Pl., Christmas Dr., Lodge Hall Rd.

Brittain Downs Route: Brittain Downs Dr., Eden Rose Pl.

Brooksbank Route: Brooksbank Dr.

Sunset Park Route: Sunset Park Dr., Eulas Way

Asher Downs Route: Asher Downs Ct.

Catalina Route: Catalina Way

