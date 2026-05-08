Town Of Nolensville Names Matt Adams New IT Coordinator

The Town of Nolensville has announced the hiring of Matt Adams as its new IT coordinator.

Town officials said Adams brings more than 18 years of experience in local government and information technology, with a background in leadership, technical operations and IT security.

Adams earned his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and has held several roles throughout his career, including serving as a lieutenant with Rutherford County, where he supervised personnel and managed IT operations. In addition to his public service experience, Adams has owned and operated a small IT business supporting Middle Tennessee organizations with web presence and infrastructure needs.

He has also worked as a software engineer in the healthcare industry. Town officials highlighted Adams’ focus on IT security and dependable system operations as key strengths he brings to the position. The role also carries personal significance for Adams due to his family’s close ties to the Nolensville community.

Adams said he looks forward to using his experience to support local government operations and help meet the needs of residents.

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He and his wife, Candice, have been married for 14 years and have three children. Outside of work, Adams enjoys spending time with family, serving at One Church, and pursuing hobbies including drumming, woodworking and outdoor cooking.