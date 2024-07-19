Town of Nolensville Names Dale Armour as Chief of Police

This week, the Town of Nolensville completed its extensive search for its next Chief of Police. Current Chief, Roddy Parker is set to retire after 46 years of service in law enforcement. The new Chief of Police will be Dale Armour.

Dale Armour is a 40+ year veteran law enforcement officer with local, state, and federal experience.

After his high school graduation, he became a volunteer Reserve Officer with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Finding his passion in law enforcement, Armour joined the Murfreesboro Police Department as a Patrol Officer. While working with the MPD, he also obtained his EMT and basic firefighting certifications. He transitioned to the Tennessee Department of Safety as an Investigator where he is credited with starting the Driver License Fraud Program. During his tenure with the TDOS, he promoted to a supervisory role as well participating in the Criminal Investigations Division with narcotic investigations, homicide, auto theft. In 1996, Dale joined the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent; serving as a field agent, as well as the Program Manager for TBI’s Most Wanted Program. He was credited with the arrest of 2,000+ fugitives during his time with TBI.

Armour was promoted to Assistant Special Agent in Charge in the Middle Tennessee Drug Division. Later, he was selected as a US Marshal Task Force member and served as a Special Federal Officer with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. In 2018, Armour was appointed as the Chief of Police for the City of Algood, Tennessee. Under his tenure, the Algood Police Department modernized in several areas and has seen a 22% growth rate in staffing.

Chief Armour is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 247, the Tennessee LEAD program, the FBI TLEEDS, the UT Municipal Management Academy, and the Tennessee Government Management Institute. He also holds AA and BS degrees in Criminal Justice, along with a Certificate in Leadership from the University of Virginia. Throughout Armour’s career, he has received numerous awards to include TBI Agent of the Year, US Attorney’s Award of Excellence, and the Director’s Award from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Armour is well-versed in public program development, holding a FEMA certificate of Excellence in Emergency Management and expertise in Emergency Critical Event Planning. He is also a presenter and instructor in law enforcement and emergency management topics and continues to seek opportunities to gain experience and develop in the field of Law Enforcement. He strives to promote a community policing style of leadership that stresses intelligent, partnership-oriented strategies involving community stakeholders, as well as various members of the criminal justice system.

Dale is married to Cindy (Swayze) Armour. They have three children and three grandchildren. He looks forward to continuing the quality of service that Chief Parker and Nolensville Police Department have achieved.

Town Manager, Victor Lay was impressed with the candidate pool and feels that Dale is a perfect fit for the Town of Nolensville. “I was very pleased to see the quality of applicants we received for the Police Chief position. It speaks to how much the Town of Nolensville is respected and is a desirable community in which to work. Dale Armour is an outstanding individual with vast and varied experience that not only will continue the great work our Police Department engages daily but will provide the leadership necessary to progress the department in the future,” said Lay.

Chief Armour will start as the new Nolensville Police Chief on August 19th and will work closely with Chief Parker through the month of August, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership for the department.

