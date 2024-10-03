Town of Nolensville is Collecting Donations for East Tennessee Relief

The town of Nolensville is collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims in East Tennessee.
Nolensville Fire Station #1 will temporarily serve as a donation collection point. If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating. You can drop your items off at the station from 8 am-8 pm daily through Friday October 11th. Items needed are as follows:
– Non-perishable food
– Powdered sports drinks/hydration packs
– Baby Wipes/Food/Diapers
– Diapers (children and adults)
– Baby Formula
– Bug Spray
– Sunscreen
– Plastic Utensils
– Trash bags
– Plastic sheets or tarps
– Personal hygiene products
– Pet food
– Hand sanitizer/wipes
– Feminine hygiene products
– Work gloves
– Socks (new – all sizes)
– First aid kits
– 2 cycle fuel oil
– Chainsaw chains
– Flashlights
– Candles
– Bar oil
Nolensville Fire Station #1 is located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive, Nolensville.
