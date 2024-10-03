Town of Nolensville is Collecting Donations for East Tennessee Relief

The town of Nolensville is collecting donations for Hurricane Helene victims in East Tennessee.

Nolensville Fire Station #1 will temporarily serve as a donation collection point. If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating. You can drop your items off at the station from 8 am-8 pm daily through Friday October 11th. Items needed are as follows:

– Non-perishable food

– Powdered sports drinks/hydration packs

– Baby Wipes/Food/Diapers

– Diapers (children and adults)

– Baby Formula

– Bug Spray

– Sunscreen

– Plastic Utensils

– Trash bags

– Plastic sheets or tarps

– Personal hygiene products

– Pet food

– Hand sanitizer/wipes

– Feminine hygiene products

– Work gloves

– Socks (new – all sizes)

– First aid kits

– 2 cycle fuel oil

– Chainsaw chains

– Flashlights

– Candles

– Bar oil

Nolensville Fire Station #1 is located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive, Nolensville.

