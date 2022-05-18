Town of Nolensville Hosts Nolensville Nights With Live Music, Local Artists & More

Join the Town of Nolensville for Nolensville Nights, Thursday, May 19th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM! Nolensville Nights has a great lineup of live music, creators, and crafters, bringing their one-of-a-kind talents to the Historic District.

The Town of Nolensville was awarded The Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant which is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. With the awarded grant, the Town of Nolensville is delighted to support local artists!

In partnership with several businesses in the Historic District, local artists will be placed throughout the Town to showcase their talents. To view the artist locations, please follow the link: http://ow.ly/p6CV50J5thM and to meet the artists, please follow the link: https://www.nolensvilletn.gov/government/nolensville_nights.php

Nolensville Nights Art Benches

The Town of Nolensville is also working with Erika Roberts Studio for her to design and paint art benches as part of the Nolensville Nights event! Her beautiful designs will be showcased for all to see at the trailhead of Beth Lothers’ Bridge the day of the event.

Come “Sit a Spell” and enjoy her beautiful representation of the Town of Nolensville!

To learn more about Erika Roberts Studio, please follow the link: https://erikaroberts.studio/