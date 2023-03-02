Town of Nolensville Hiring Administrative Assistant, Permit Specialist

The Town of Nolensville is seeking qualified applications for a full-time Permit Specialist. This position will process building and other miscellaneous permits, inspection requests, plan review applications and provides general administrative support to Town staff.

Deadline to apply: March 10, 2023

The Town of Nolensville is also seeking qualified applications for a full-time Administrative Assistant. This position will provide administrative and clerical support to ensure the efficient operation of the Planning Department.

Deadline to apply: March 3, 2023

Applications are available on the Town of Nolensville website.