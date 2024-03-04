Town of Nolensville Completes Special Census with 97% Participation

Last week, the Town of Nolensville completed their special census with 97% of household participation.

The special census launched in October of 2023 to gain a more accurate count of the number of residents in the town to ensure Nolensville received its full state shared revenues.

“A special census is a significant effort in time and resources. I am very pleased to see that our residents engaged in such an overwhelming fashion to make this endeavor so worthwhile,” said Town Manager, Victor Lay.

The total homes that participated totaled 4,987 with a total estimated population of 16,837 residents. This is a 21% increase for Nolensville since the last federal census in 2020.

Today the paperwork was submitted by the Town of Nolensville to GNRC and over the next few weeks, they will work to verify the information. The special census will need to be submitted to the State of Tennessee by May 15th for review so that approval can come back to the Town of Nolensville by July.

Nolensville is anticipating an additional $500,000 a year in state shared revenues just from the additional residents counted in this special census. In total, that means more than $3,000,000 will go back to Nolensville by 2030 because of this project alone. These additional state shared dollars will benefit the town through increased services and/or upgraded projects.

“It has been an honor to work on a project that provides so much impact to the citizens of Nolensville. I believe we were able to obtain such high results because we had an outstanding communications strategy along with a user friendly and simple way to have people submit the required information. We were able to keep all citizens informed of our progress throughout the project in real time with interactive online dashboards, allowing for the public to see results add up as they came in,” said Special census project manager and Nolensville GIS Coordinator, Joel Cook.