Town of Nolensville Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of TriStar Nolensville ER

The Town of Nolensville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new TriStar Nolensville ER, a freestanding emergency room that will open next week. The facility is part of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and is designed to bring hospital-level emergency care directly to the community.

The new ER includes 11 treatment rooms, a fully equipped trauma bay, advanced imaging capabilities such as CT scans and X-rays, and on-site lab services. Conveniently located off Nolensville Road between Burkitt Road and Burkitt Place Drive, the facility adds a key healthcare resource to Williamson County.

Town leaders welcomed TriStar Nolensville ER and highlighted its importance in meeting the needs of the growing community.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email