Town of Nolensville Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of TriStar Nolensville ER

The Town of Nolensville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new TriStar Nolensville ER, a freestanding emergency room that will open next week. The facility is part of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and is designed to bring hospital-level emergency care directly to the community.
The new ER includes 11 treatment rooms, a fully equipped trauma bay, advanced imaging capabilities such as CT scans and X-rays, and on-site lab services. Conveniently located off Nolensville Road between Burkitt Road and Burkitt Place Drive, the facility adds a key healthcare resource to Williamson County.
Town leaders welcomed TriStar Nolensville ER and highlighted its importance in meeting the needs of the growing community.
