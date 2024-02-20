Town of Nolensville Approves Town Square Project

The Town of Nolensville has approved the conceptual plan for a new Nolensville Town Square.

A Planning Commission meeting was held on Tuesday, February 13th; at the meeting, the commission voted 8-1 to approve the plan.

Land Innovations has been named the developer, and the project is expected to begin this year with phase one beginning in Spring 2024, followed by phase two in 2025 and the third phase in 2026. The project will take seven to ten years to complete. It will cover 27 acres on the west side of Nolensville Road just South of Rocky Fork Road.

Town of Nolensville shares that the project will include 404 new residential units, 253 being multifamily housing units over retail, and another 161 units that will be a combination of manor houses, townhomes, and live/work units. Half of the site will be maintained as green space, for the community to enjoy.

“This is a significant project to the Town, investing over 200 million dollars. The Town has discussed and desired to create a ‘village’ as its center for several years. This project does exactly that,” said Town Manager, Victor Lay in a statement.