Town of Nolensville Announces Official Date for Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival

The Town of Nolensville is excited to announce the official date of the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival, a cherished celebration of art, music, food, and creativity, embodying the community spirit that captures the essence of Nolensville’s small-town character.

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, May 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Nolensville’s Historic District. Visitors can look forward to a day filled with artisan showcases, live performances, and delicious food, all while experiencing the rich cultural heritage of Nolensville. By uniting local artisans, businesses, and performers, the festival fosters a vibrant and welcoming event where residents and visitors can connect and celebrate Nolensville’s history.

“The Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival is a treasured tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the creativity, culture, and history that makes Nolensville so special,” said Town Manager, Victor Lay. “We are proud to continue supporting this event and look forward to working with local businesses and residents to ensure its success for years to come.”

The Town of Nolensville is committed to preserving the festival’s traditions while enhancing its impact through strong partnerships with Nolensville’s Historic District businesses. Town Officials remain dedicated to collaborating closely with community members to enhance and expand the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival, ensuring it continues to benefit both residents and local businesses.

For more information about the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival and for opportunities to get involved, please visit www.NolensvilleTN.gov

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email