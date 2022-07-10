Town Center at Berry Farms Announces Residential Leasing Team

Boyle Investment Company and Greystar have hired six new employees to join the residential team at Town Center at Berry Farms, the luxury apartments located in Berry Farms, one of Franklin’s most convenient, walkable communities.

Leilani Ross, community manager, oversees leasing and assists in community outreach, events and promotion. She has nearly a decade of experience as a property and leasing manager for Greystar properties throughout Middle Tennessee and earned her apartment management certifica tion in January 2021.

Paula Laurenzano, assistant property manager, handles leasing and financial management for Town Center and assists with community tours and resident inquiries. She has more than four years of experience as an assistant property manager at several Middle Tennessee and Texas communities. Laurenzano was named a Greystar Rising Star award winner and Assistant Community Manager of the Year award winner for the Southeast.

Ramontay McConnell, leasing professional, manages the information, tour and application process for prospective residents. He has more than six years of experience in customer service and has worked as a leasing professional with several other Greystar properties.

Ashley Swogger, leasing professional, focuses on the day-to-day operations of the leasing team office. She is also responsible for leasing efforts, including tours with prospective clients. She has experience as a leasing consultant in Nashville, where she conducted virtual and guided tours and cultivated relationships with tenants.

Randy LeMay, service supervisor, manages all routine and requested maintenance and inspections at Town Center. He previously served as a maintenance supervisor at several properties across Middle Tennessee and has spent eight years as a service manager.

Bill Drawant, service technician, m aintains the property, including handling r esident work orders and unit services. He has more than 30 years of experience and is skilled in managing multi-apartment units, repairs, painting, maintenance and property management.

Ross, Laurenzano, McConnell, S wogger, LeMay and Drawant are the driving forces for the residential leasing project and welcome new residents to the small-town feel of the all-inclusive community experience at Town Center at Berry Farms.

“These individuals have proven track records working in the residential space, and we look forward to the success they’re going to foster at Town Center,” said Phil Fawcett, managing partner at Boyle. “Their energy and passion are second to none and will help further establish the neighborhood and front-porch feeling of Town Center at Berry Farms as we welcome our new residents and build our community.”

An extension of the Berry Farms community, the Town Center apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom (townhome options available) floor plans. Amenities include a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness/wellness center, an indoor lounge area with bar and fire-side seating, open-air workspaces, and outdoor amenities featuring an entertainment deck, a pool with cabanas, and a dog park.

Town Center at Berry Farms contains 331 luxury residences, 27,182 square feet of ground-floor retail space and ample parking among nine uniquely designed buildings. Town Center celebrates the heritage of Franklin and enhances the vibrant Berry Farms area with well-preserved history, an urban lifestyle and a modern walkable community.

About Berry Farms