New Restaurant Tower 31 Opens in Spring Hill

A new breakfast-to-dinner restaurant has opened in Spring Hill.

Located at 4910 Main Street, Tower 31 welcomed diners for the first time this Thursday. This spot has previously been home to Mac’s Grill and Pig N’ Pit.

Local Spring Hill resident, Nathan Smith shared, “I couldn’t be more excited to be able to offer this restaurant to our community.”

Smith and his family moved to the area five years ago from California which is referenced in the name of the restaurant. “The name Tower 31 comes from, ‘TOWER’, lifeguard towers that line the beaches of Sunny Southern California, and ’31’ stands for Highway 31 which cuts through the entire State of Tennessee and beyond,” stated Smith.

On the menu, you will find avocado toast, pancakes, french toast and omelettes for breakfast items. Lunch and dinner entrees include a gluten-free chicken salad, chicken lime soup, a burger and an assortment of wraps. Tower 31 also offers a dog menu with three options that all have a protein combined with brown rice.

“Lots of transplants here from all over the place. But in Spring Hill, I feel like many are from California. I wanted to bring something that gave them a taste of home with some healthy options in a diverse menu with options for all walks of life. We even have a DOG menu,” stated Smith.

Hours of operation are Sunday – Wednesday, 7 am – 8 pm, and Thursday- Saturday, 7 am – 10 pm.

