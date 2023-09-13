Touch of Brews to Return to Nashville’s Sevier Park

The 3rd Annual Touch of Brews Festival is set to make its triumphant return to Nashville at Sevier Park in the heart of 12 South Sept. 29th & 30th. This unique festival celebrates the harmonious blend of exceptional music and craft beers by Terrapin Beer Company, promising attendees an unforgettable weekend of entertainment and engagement.

Rhizome Productions is bringing together a stellar list of local and national musical acts in the spirit of the Grateful Dead. Heady jams and positive vibes begin Friday (Sept. 29th) from 5pm-10pm with a special evening featuring San Francisco’s Midnight North and Deadbeats Tie Dye Jam. Saturday will offer a full day (10am-9pm) of family friendly fun. As with all Rhizome events a portion of the proceeds will support a Nashville based non profit organization. Touch of Brews is proud to donate a portion of net proceeds to the Nashville Parks Foundation (501c3).

“The beauty of that Grateful Dead spirit is that it’s steeped in love and inclusion and integral to our event,” says Rhizome Productions. “So, yes, bring the dogs! Bring the kids!” Amidst all the other offerings, Pancho and Lefty’s Cantina presents a large Kids Zone run by local educators slapping arts and crafts and controlled chaos across face painting and sensory play stations. Smiles are always free at Touch of Brews, as are kids 10 and under.

While music enthusiasts will enjoy a phenomenal lineup of musicians like Jeff Mattson, Grahame Lesh, Elliott Peck, Mike Miz, Lady Couch, The Stolen Faces, and Midnight Riders, Touch of Brews offers more than just a sonic experience. It’s a celebration of craftsmanship and creativity that extends from the stage to the pint glass. Attendees will have the chance to indulge their palates with various food and beverage options. Then peruse Shakedown Street and purchase artisanal creations offered by dozens of vendors.

Tickets for the Touch of Brews Festival are available for purchase at touchofbrews.com. Secure your spot early and save on a weekend that promises fun for the whole family.