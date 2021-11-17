Total Wine & More Hosts Grand Opening of Brentwood Store This Week

Total Wine and More will hold their grand opening on Thursday, November 18th in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood, next to Nordstrom Rack.

Inside the store, they will offer 8,167 wines, 4,874 spirits, and 2,693 beers. The motto of the store is “lowest prices and the best selection” stating they have 1,500 wines under $10 a bottle. The new store will also have an & More rewards program for customers where you collect ten points for every $1 spent in the store.

Hours of operation for the store, Monday – Thursday, 9 am -10 pm, Friday-Saturday, 9 am -11 pm, and Sunday 10 am – 8 pm.

Total Wine and More, according to their website, is the country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine. The company started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, they operate 217 superstores across 27 states, the only store in Tennessee is currently located in Knoxville.