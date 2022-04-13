TORNADO WATCH-4/13/22

Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front.Some are under a Flood Watch and we expect a Tornado or at very least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued in the near future:

What to expect:

There’s a lot to cover here. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 225 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-132000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0007.220413T1500Z-220414T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence- Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 225 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 226 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 226 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through the early morning hours on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are all possible. While all of Middle TN will have these threats, the main area of concern will be along and west of I-65. In addition, even outside of thunderstorms, it will be windy today. Sustained southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with occasional gusts to 50 mph. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation will likely be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 TNZ005>007-023>026-140400- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-220414T0400Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham- Including the cities of Waverly, Kingston Springs, McEwen, Clarksville, Erin, New Johnsonville, Ashland City, Dickson, Tennessee Ridge, Springfield, and Dover 228 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson and Stewart. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The heavy rainfall tonight, in addition to yesterday`s rainfall, will cause a Flash Flooding concern for this area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.