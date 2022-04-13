TORNADO WATCH-4/13/22

By
Clark Shelton
-

Dangerous weather will arrive this evening. The NWS feels pretty confident in the forecast and the timing. Plus, we are under a wind advisory with gusts expected up to 40 mph ahead of the front.Some are under a Flood Watch and we expect a Tornado or at very least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued in the near future:

Tornado Tips click here

What to expect:

  • Damaging Straight-Line Winds
  • Hail
  • Tornadoes
  • Flash Flooding
  • We are under a Level 3 of 5 Enhanced area

severe-weather

There’s a lot to cover here. We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Showers, mainly before 10am. High near 80. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Low around 47. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Action Recommended

Attend to information sources as described in the instructions

Issued By

Nashville – TN, US, National Weather Service

Description

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CHEATHAM CLAY DAVIDSON DICKSON GILES HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MCEWEN, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE RIDGE, WAVERLY, AND WAYNESBORO.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
225 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TNZ005>009-023>030-056>062-075-093>095-132000-
/O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0007.220413T1500Z-220414T0600Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys-
Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman-
Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Bedford-Wayne-Lawrence-
Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin,
Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson,
Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet,
Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden,
Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood,
Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
225 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
226 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-140730-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
226 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through the
early morning hours on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes,
large hail and flash flooding are all possible. While all of Middle
TN will have these threats, the main area of concern will be along
and west of I-65.

In addition, even outside of thunderstorms, it will be windy today.
Sustained southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with
occasional gusts to 50 mph.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation will likely be needed. Please relay any information
about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local,
state, and CDC guidelines.



Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
228 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

TNZ005>007-023>026-140400-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.000000T0000Z-220414T0400Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-
Including the cities of Waverly, Kingston Springs, McEwen,
Clarksville, Erin, New Johnsonville, Ashland City, Dickson,
Tennessee Ridge, Springfield, and Dover
228 PM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery,
  Robertson and Stewart.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - The heavy rainfall tonight, in addition to yesterday`s
    rainfall, will cause a Flash Flooding concern for this area.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here