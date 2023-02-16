TORNADO WATCH 2-16,2023

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 39
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1200 PM CST THU FEB 16 2023

TORNADO WATCH 39 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              BENTON              CANNON
CARROLL              CHEATHAM            CHESTER
CLAY                 COFFEE              CUMBERLAND
DAVIDSON             DECATUR             DE KALB
DICKSON              FAYETTE             FENTRESS
FRANKLIN             GILES               GRUNDY
HARDEMAN             HARDIN              HENDERSON
HICKMAN              HOUSTON             HUMPHREYS
JACKSON              LAWRENCE            LEWIS
LINCOLN              MACON               MADISON
MARSHALL             MAURY               MCNAIRY
MONTGOMERY           MOORE               OVERTON
PERRY                PICKETT             PUTNAM
ROBERTSON            RUTHERFORD          SMITH
STEWART              SUMNER              TROUSDALE
VAN BUREN            WARREN              WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON
Today


Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.






Tonight


Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 2am. Low around 34. Southwest wind around 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.






