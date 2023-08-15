Tornado Touched Down in Williamson County During Weekend Storm

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

A tornado touched down in Williamson County over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville.

NWS says the brief, weak EF-0 tornado happened in Franklin with the storms on Saturday, August 12th.

Winds traveled up to 75 mph with the path width being around 50 yards.

No injuries or damages were reported.

