Tornado Siren Test Scheduled for March 5

As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week and in coordination with the state-wide tornado drill to be conducted on Friday, March 5th at 9:30 AM, Williamson County Emergency Management and the City of Brentwood will be activating the Williamson County outdoor warning siren system. This system is comprised of City of Franklin, City of Spring Hill, City of Brentwood and Williamson County owned sirens.

Sirens should only sound for a minute. The National Weather Service will also be conducting a test of NOAA weather radios during this time.

If individuals in the community are participating in this drill, they can practice going to their safe space at work or at home in their basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows.

Outdoor warning sirens in Williamson County are routinely tested on the first Saturday of each month at 1:00 PM and will occur this Saturday as well. The City of Brentwood will not be conducting the Saturday test.