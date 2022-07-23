Top Summertime Salon & Spa Services

From A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

Don’t have time for a full getaway this summer? A day at A Moment’s Peace will give you the rest and relaxation you need to glow and feel refreshed all summer long.

Get your Peace in Progress this summer at A Moment’s Peace, the area’s only full salon and day spa!

HydraFacial®

The summer heat is brutal on your skin! Come see why we’re the most-referred skin care team in Franklin and Brentwood by treating yourself this summer with a rehydrating and rejuvenating HydraFacial®.

HydraFacial® gives skin an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and is safe and effective for all skin types! To start, one of our highly trained aestheticians will gently exfoliate and resurface to uncover a new layer of skin. Next, skin impurities are removed through painless suction. During this step, HydraFacial® ‘s patented vortex-fusion technology simultaneously hydrates your skin while extracting congested pores. Last but not least, your skin is protected with a super serum of antioxidants and peptides to correct damage and stimulate collagen reproduction.

Sunless Tanning

Get a head-start on your tan before your summer vacation or look like you just got back from the tropics! Beat the heat with a sunless tan that will give you a golden sun-kissed glow without any harmful UV effects. Sunless tanning eliminates, well, the sun! Spray tans help avoid the skin damage associated with sun exposure as well as aging UVA rays!

A Moment’s Peace has the best spray tan experience that will leave you with a streak-free, healthy-looking tan. The VersaSpa Premium Spray Tanning session takes less than four minutes and the experts at A Moment’s Peace can help you pick from 20 shades of tan to best suit your skin tone!

Hair Extensions

Get luxurious mermaid hair this summer without having to trade your legs for fins! A Moment’s Peace can help you look and feel your best with hair extensions by adding length and body to enhance your hair for a more voluminous look! Whether you are looking for tape-in, keratin, or weft extensions, A Moment’s Peace’s hair stylists are hairtalk® Multi-Method, Certified specialists. To achieve your summer hair goals, meet one of our certified hair extension stylists for a one-on-one consultation.

Highlights

Stay cool this summer with an icy blonde balayage, brighten your complexion with some face-framing babylights, or go classic with sun-kissed multi-dimensional highlights. Whatever style you are looking for, A Moment’s Peace is the salon to get the best highlights in Franklin.

A Moment’s Peace has the top hairstylists in the Franklin and Brentwood area. Our wide range of stylists specializes in a number of different techniques and trends to get that Pinterest-quality hair! Whatever your style may be, we can match you with the perfect stylist to get your peace in progress with illuminating summer highlights!