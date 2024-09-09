Top Stories From September 9, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 9, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman
Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee. Read more
Michael Van Dobbs (Maury County Sheriff\\’s Department)
September 9, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous. Read more
The Nashville Fire Department retrieved an adult man’s body from the Cumberland River Sunday. Read more
Photo credit: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of September 9, 2024. Read more
The 4th Annual Touch of Brews Festival is set to make its triumphant return to Nashville at Sevier Park in the heart of 12 South September 27th & 28th. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter