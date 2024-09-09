Top Stories From September 9, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 9, 2024.

15 Things to Know About Arrington Vineyards

photo by Donna Vissman

Arrington Vineyards sits in Williamson County on a picturesque 95 acres showing off the rolling hills of Tennessee. Read more

2Man Considered Armed and Dangerous Wanted out of Maury County

Michael Van Dobbs (Maury County Sheriff\\’s Department)

September 9, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous. Read more

3Drowning Victim Recovered in Cumberland River Identified As Missing Man

The Nashville Fire Department retrieved an adult man’s body from the Cumberland River Sunday. Read more

4Health Scores: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Sept. 9, 2024

Photo credit: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
Photo credit: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of September 9, 2024. Read more

5Touch Of Brews Festival Returns For Fourth Consecutive Year In Nashville

The 4th Annual Touch of Brews Festival is set to make its triumphant return to Nashville at Sevier Park in the heart of 12 South September 27th & 28th. Read more

