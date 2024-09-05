Top Stories From September 5, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 5, 2024.

1Nordstrom Rack in Franklin Opens

photo by Donna Vissman

The wait is over – Nordstrom Rack hosts its grand opening today – Thursday, September 5th – for its new location at Cool Springs Market at 2000 Mallory Lane. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo courtesy of Chukkers for Charity

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Nolensville Fire to Host First Open House at New Station

The Nolensville Fire Department is excited to announce its first Open House event at the new fire station located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive. Read more

4Williamson County College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

College and Industry Fair Fast Approaching

The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away. Read more

5City of Franklin Declares Emergency Water Shortage

Due to drought conditions in the region, the Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here