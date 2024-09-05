Top Stories From September 5, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 5, 2024.
The wait is over – Nordstrom Rack hosts its grand opening today – Thursday, September 5th – for its new location at Cool Springs Market at 2000 Mallory Lane. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The Nolensville Fire Department is excited to announce its first Open House event at the new fire station located at 7231 Haley Industrial Drive. Read more
The annual College and Industry Fair is just a week away. Read more
Due to drought conditions in the region, the Mayor has declared an Emergency Status 1 Water Shortage in the City of Franklin Water Utility District. Read more
