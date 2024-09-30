Top Stories From September 30, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 30, 2024.
Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more
Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. He was 88 years old. Read more
Graze Craze held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 26, 2024, at 354 Down’s Blvd. Suite 104 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more
September 26, 2024 – At 4:24PM on Thursday, Williamson County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the Green Valley neighborhood. Read more
Beef-a-Roo will open a new location at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill (formerly a Popeye’s). This will be the first location in Tennessee with an expected open date of mid-October. Read more
