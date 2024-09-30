Top Stories From September 30, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 30, 2024.

1Riley Green Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

photo from Faster Horses Music Festival

Riley Green announces Damn Country Music Tour, set to kick off on March 27, 2025 in Abbotsford, BC, Canada, and stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on June 19th, 2025. Read more

2Country Artist Kris Kristofferson Has Died

photo by © Peter Yang

Artist, singer, songwriter, actor and activist Kris Kristofferson passed away peacefully in his home in Maui, Hawaii Saturday, September 28, surrounded by family. He was 88 years old. Read more

3Ribbon Cutting: Graze Craze in Franklin

Graze Craze in Franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

Graze Craze held a ribbon cutting for its location on September 26, 2024, at 354 Down’s Blvd. Suite 104 in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

4Fallen Tree Causes Fire at Williamson County Home

Photo: Williamson County Fire/Rescue

September 26, 2024 – At 4:24PM on Thursday, Williamson County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the Green Valley neighborhood. Read more

5Beef-a-Roo Opening Soon in Spring Hill

photo courtesy of Beef a Roo

Beef-a-Roo will open a new location at 2108 Wall Street in Spring Hill (formerly a Popeye’s). This will be the first location in Tennessee with an expected open date of mid-October. Read more

