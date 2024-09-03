Top Stories From September 3, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 3, 2024.

1Barnes and Noble at CoolSprings Galleria Sets Open Date

photo by Donna Vissman

Barnes and Noble is set to open its second location in Williamson County. Read more

2Top 5 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 3

tattoo studios

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Read more

3Columbia State Breaks Ground on 88,000 Square-foot Southern Regional Technology Center

Columbia State, TCAT Pulaski, TCAT Hohenwald and TBR representatives, along with legislators, Foundation Board members and community partners, turn dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Southern Regional Technology Center on the Columbia Campus. Photo from columbiastate.edu

Columbia State, TCAT Pulaski, TCAT Hohenwald and TBR representatives, along with legislators, Foundation Board members and community partners, turn dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Southern Regional Technology Center on the Columbia Campus. Read more

4High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 3

Stock Photo

Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more

5Parents Sue Boy Scouts After Boy Killed in Crash on Old Hickory Lake

A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more

