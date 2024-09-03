Top Stories From September 3, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 3, 2024.
Barnes and Noble is set to open its second location in Williamson County. Read more
These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Read more
Columbia State, TCAT Pulaski, TCAT Hohenwald and TBR representatives, along with legislators, Foundation Board members and community partners, turn dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Southern Regional Technology Center on the Columbia Campus. Read more
Welcome to our Week 3 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games. Read more
A child died following a jet ski crash on Old Hickory Lake in July and now the family is suing the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America. Read more
