Top Stories From September 24, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 24, 2024.
Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more
These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Read more
These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Read more
As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. Read more
Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter