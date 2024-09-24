Top Stories From September 24, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 24, 2024.

1What to Know Before Heading to Pilgrimage Music Festival 2024

photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend – Sept 27 & 28, 2024 – at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Festival-goers will see Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Need to Breathe, Coin, and more live. Read more

2State Officials Announce $10,393 Technology Grant for Williamson Co. Public Library

Photo: Williamson County Public Library

These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Read more

35 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 24

tattoo studios

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 17-24, 2024. Read more

4Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns: A Spine-Chilling Cinema Celebration for All Ages

photo by Donna Vissman

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. Read more

5Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 5

Week 5 of Tennessee high school football is a wrap and we’ve got the scores. Read more

