Top Stories From September 17, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 17, 2024.

15 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for Sept. 17

health inspections

These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Read more

2New Fine Jewelry and Fragrance Store to Open in Green Hills

photo courtesy of Department Nashville

Department—a fine jewelry, fragrance and finds boutique by Camille Seven of The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal—announced its grand opening in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on September 28, 2024. Read more

3Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Disturbing Email Scams

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of a disturbing email scam circulating throughout the community. Read more

4Family Members Accused of Identity Theft Charges

LeVarius Marquez Owens, 24, and LaDarius TreShawn Owens, 23 (Franklin Police)

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who are accused of multiple crimes. Read more

5Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Jury Duty Scams

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging residents to be on high alert due to a recent rise in scam attempts targeting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails. Read more

