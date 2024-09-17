Top Stories From September 17, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 17, 2024.
These are the 5 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 10-17, 2024. Read more
Department—a fine jewelry, fragrance and finds boutique by Camille Seven of The Dress Theory and LVD Bridal—announced its grand opening in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on September 28, 2024. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of a disturbing email scam circulating throughout the community. Read more
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who are accused of multiple crimes. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging residents to be on high alert due to a recent rise in scam attempts targeting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails. Read more
