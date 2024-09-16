Top Stories From September 16, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 16, 2024.

1Family Members Accused of Identity Theft Charges

LeVarius Marquez Owens, 24, and LaDarius TreShawn Owens, 23 (Franklin Police)

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who are accused of multiple crimes. Read more

2Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Jury Duty Scams

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging residents to be on high alert due to a recent rise in scam attempts targeting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails. Read more

39 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2024

Cheekwood Harvest 2021

Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Read more

4Lottery Wins: $80K in Goodlettsville, $30K in Nashville

This weekend’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners of a variety of prize levels, including two lucky winners who won especially big. Read more

5Cement Mixer Overturns in Williamson County

A cement mixer overturned Monday afternoon in Williamson County. Read more

