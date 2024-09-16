Top Stories From September 16, 2024

Here are the top stories for September 16, 2024.
The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who are accused of multiple crimes. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging residents to be on high alert due to a recent rise in scam attempts targeting individuals through phone calls, texts, and emails. Read more
Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Read more
This weekend’s Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners of a variety of prize levels, including two lucky winners who won especially big. Read more
A cement mixer overturned Monday afternoon in Williamson County. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter