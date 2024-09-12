Top Stories From September 12, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for September 11, 2024.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Simmons Bank Open

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

2Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 4 of the high school football season. Read more

3Jon Bon Jovi Credited for Talking a Woman Off Nashville Bridge

photo from Metro Nashville Police

Metro Nashville Police credit rock star Jon Bon Jovi for helping a woman at the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Read more

413-Year-Old Arrested For School Threats On Social Media

A threat reported through a 988 chatline led to heavy law enforcement presence at schools in the Watertown area on August 22 (Photo Source: Wilson County Schools)

A 13-year-old is facing charges after police say he made threats to several schools in middle Tennessee on social media. Read more

5Tennessee Confirms First Positive Measles Case In The State Since 2019

The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed a single positive measles test of a Tennessee resident who recently travelled internationally, spent time in Kentucky during the infectious period, and is now recovering from the virus. Read more

